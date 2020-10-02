'No Time To Die' has moved to 2021

You must be completely exhausted with reading stories about the next big blockbuster getting pushed. Regrettably, remain in our purgatory. James Bond: No Time To Die has joined the graveyard of casualties who will no longer be hitting their 2020 release dates and are shifting their hope to the 2021 release slate.

No Time To Die was originally slated for November 20, 2020. With this new move, it now sits on Easter weekend (April 2nd) in 2021. The official announcement comes on the tail of plenty of rumor that MGM would make the call soon. The majority of the industry waited with bated breath to see if Christopher Nolan's Tenet would be able to withstand the storm. Unfortunately for everyone involved, that was not the case.

What does that mean? Well, for starters, we should all come to terms with the fact that blockbuster films are done for 2020. We'll continue to see "smaller" budget films shift to streaming, but anything that needs to play in a theater to be successful won't be doing so this year. It also means that you can expect any major film that hasn't announced its delay yet to do so soon.

Disney's Soul is the next major release expected to either rabbit from their date and shift to 2021, or to shift to Disney's streaming platform. Given the lukewarm success of Mulan, you can likely expect a 2021 release date.