‘No Time to Die’ trailer reminds us Bond is back come October

No Time to Die, the 25th entry into the James Bond franchise — and the final time Daniel Craig will play the character — has been on hold since the very beginning of the pandemic, but as a new teaser trailer reminds us: Bond is back come October.

One of the first movies to push its scheduled release in March 2020 because of COVID-19, No Time to Die has had its release date shifted multiple times, finally to land in theaters on Sept. 30 in the U.K. and Oct. 8 in the U.S. And despite rumors of sales to streaming platforms and Amazon’s official purchase of the MGM library, No Time to Die will have an exclusive run in movie theaters.

While Bond has been under cover for nearly a year-and-a-half, we do know that his new mission takes place after being out of service for a while, but drawn back into the game to deal with a villain that has a connection with his partner, Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

The teaser trailer is just 30 seconds long, but it does its job well, hyping the return of Craig’s Bond not only to the spy world in the film, but back onto the big screen. Take a look below.

Starring alongside Craig and Seydoux are recent Bond regulars Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey wright. Christoph Waltz returns as Blofeld; Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch as new spies; and Rami Malek as the mysterious villain, Safin. Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective season one, Beasts of No Nation) is directing.

As mentioned above, No Time to Die will be Craig’s last time playing James Bond. He’s been handling the role since 2006’s Casino Royale, with a total of five movies, which puts him only behind Roger Moore and Sean Connery for most films as the suave super spy.

All of Craig’s Bond films are available to stream online.