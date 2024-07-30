No, you can't watch Deadpool & Wolverine on X, but this prank is worthy of the Merc with a Mouth

Deadpool & Wolverine earned the largest box office debut of an R-rated movie ever and the sixth best opening of any movie ever (not adjusted for inflation) with its release in movie theaters worldwide on July 26. Even so, many people may simply wait for the movie to be available to watch at home rather than make the trek to their local movie theater.

A post that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, July 29, from user Vids that go hard simply reads "F**k it, the full Deadpool & Wolverine movie," with a video embedded in the post. Could it actually be? Was this bound to be another infamous leak a la the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer or multiple episodes of Power Book II: Ghost online?

For a brief few moments people may have thought such a thing was possible, only to then be Rickrolled. Check out the post here.

Yep, instead of the post actually containing the Deadpool & Wolverine movie (which without a doubt would have been forced down and then become the subject of massive litigation by The Walt Disney Company) it ends up being a 79 minute loop of Rick Asterly performing his iconic and endlessly memed song "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Even before the singer comes on most people could likely figure out that this was a prank, as the studio logos shown aren't accurate (Universal instead of Disney/Marvel) and a 79 minute video certainly would not be the entire movie. Still, it's a funny bit for overly anxious fans that would rather watch something on their phone than go see it on the big screen and something we'd have to think Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, would enjoy.

Not too long after his original post, copping to his prank, Vids that go hard shared another post, this time saying "Go watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters though, it's literally the best Marvel movie I’ve seen in a while."

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, as it brought back Reynolds' now iconic, foul-mouthed superhero and paired with him another Marvel legend, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. This was the first time that both characters officially appeared in the MCU, but Deadpool kept his trademark meta jokes and R-rating to the delight of fans and critics (the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes ).

So no, you can't watch Deadpool & Wolverine online right now, and not for some time we'd be willing to wager (there's no info on its planned digital on-demand or streaming release on Disney Plus yet). If you're eager to see it, take Vids that go hard's advice and head to the movie theaters.