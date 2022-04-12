Noel Fielding goes from Bake Off to Dick Turpin for new series

Noel Fielding will star as legendary highwayman Dick Turpin for a new comedy series.

Noel Fielding will transform into the legendary British highwayman Dick Turpin for a currently untitled Apple TV+ comedy series.

The Great British Bake Off presenter will portray the renowned highwayman in the irreverent retelling of Dick Turpin, which sees Dick as 'the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair'.

Along with his loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity, all while trying to escape the grasp of the Thief Taker General.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun (opens in new tab) that: “This is the role which he was born to play, combining old school flair with some very off-the-wall traits which he’ll bring to the part.

“Dick became a very early version of a celebrity in the early 1700s through holding up coaches — yet despite being a criminal he also developed a sexy appeal all of his own.

“That’s something which Noel is going to play on in his interpretation and this is a very irreverent retelling of the story.”

Noel will be doing his own interpretation of the 18th century criminal. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ has not yet revealed when the upcoming series will be available to watch on the streaming platform, but details will be announced in due course.

The latest TV adaptation of the tale was in 1979 for an ITV series, which saw Richard O’Sullivan play the notable 18th-century figure.

Although Dick is often portrayed as an anti-hero in film and TV, he was known for terrorizing, stealing and committing other grim crimes in London and York while riding his horse.

Noel is loved for his hilarious one liners while presenting The Great British Bake Off. (Image credit: C4)

This isn’t Noel’s first time interpreting a well-known person as he has previously played rock star Alice Cooper in an episode of Sky Arts’ comedy series Urban Myths in 2017.

Noel is known for his work with the popular comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh and has gone on to star in some of Britain's best-loved comedies, including The IT Crowd.

He has also become well known for presenting the much-loved baking show The Great British Bake Off since 2017, which he currently hosts alongside fellow comedian Matt Lucas.