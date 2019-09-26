Now Fox and Dish are fighting, with channels pulled from Sling TV

What you need to know • Fox Corp rejected Dish's latest offer to carry its channels. • Local channels are gone in 17 markets, many of them major. • Network channels are gone, too.

Here we go again. Another day, another battle over money between two companies that already have a lot of it.

This time it's the Fox Corp folks versus Dish Network. And the losers? Anyone who relies on Sling TV for Fox content.

Local channels are gone in 17 markets in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Cable networks (aka anything not broadcast over the air locally) like FS1 and FS2, Fox Soccer Plus, the Big 10 Network and Fox Deportes are gone.

Canceling Sling TV? Here are some great alternatives

Usually both sides voice their indignation over this sort of thing. Fox hasn't said a damn word about things today. Dish Network isn't being so quiet.

"Taken together, Fox's actions are profoundly anti-consumer," Andy LeCuyer, DISH senior vice president of Programming, said in a news release . "Fox is raising prices and turning its back on its public obligation to provide channels to consumers for free. It's clear that Fox cares more about padding its bottom line than serving its viewers."

"To add insult to injury, Fox pulled its channels right as viewers head into the heart of the NFL and college football season," continued LeCuyer. "We ask Fox to stop punishing its own viewers so we can focus on reaching a fair deal."

That Fox and Dish are fighting right in the middle of football season is, of course, the point. Fox isn't saying how much it's demanding, and Dish isn't saying how much it offered for the Fox content on Sling TV.

But this much is clear: We're the ones who are the hostages in this negotiation.

In the meantime, local channels are still available via an over-the-air antenna , of course, and Dish is even offering to install them for "qualifying customers in Fox markets based on the reception available at their home."

Here's the full list of local stations that have gone dark: