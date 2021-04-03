Now that it's finally being released, Black Widow gets a new trailer

If it seems like Black Widow has been coming forever, well, that's not far off. The first MCU flick since Spider-Man: Far From Home (OK, first since Into the Spiderverse, really) got stuck in limbo thanks to the global pandemic of 2020. It finally has a release date — July 9, 2021 — and it'll hit theaters and Disney+ at the same time.

And now it has another new trailer.

Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) is still Natasha, and still doing her Natasha things. We'll get to see what made her who she is leading up to her time (and redemption) with the Avengers.

And it's certainly going to one hell of a ride.

Along with Johansson, Black Widow stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh.

