'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to begin production in April

The Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff that'll land on Disney+ will begin production in April. The Walt Disney Co. and Lucasfilm have begun the drip-drip-drip of info, starting with that little nugget, and a better look at the cast.

The series will pick up a decade after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, the third of the prequel movies. Ewan McGregor (Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) are back, of course. And we also got our first look at additional cast members which includes some pretty big names.

On hand are Moses Ingram (Jolene from The Queen's Gambit), Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse (Beru from Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland, Hitman: Agent 47), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Den of Thieves), Sung Kang (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift et al), Simone Kessell (Pine Gap, Wonderland) and Benny Safdie.

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who also worked on The Mandalorian.

The gist of the new series? We don't really know. The official line doesn't really spill any secrets, saying only that "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

No word yet, either, on when to expect the series to premiere.