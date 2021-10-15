Olly Murs would LOVE to do ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after being banned by Simon Cowell

Olly Murs would like to do Strictly Come Dancing!

Olly Murs shared that he would love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing at some point, as he was not allowed to watch or support the show by his former The X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

Former The X Factor star and current The Voice UK judge Olly, along with Caroline Flack, hosted The X Factor in 2015. A time where both Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor were in a Saturday night ratings battle, which was the reason why Simon had once banned Olly from supporting Strictly.

Olly explained to MailOnline that: “I was anti Strictly because I was a massive X Factor fan, I was on the show, hosting it, and Simon Cowell said, 'you can't watch Strictly, it's X Factor, X Factor, X Factor', so I was always in team X Factor.”

"But when Caz went over and did it, I supported her and watched the show down there and I love music and dancing, so it was a big thing for me.”

Olly’s late friend Caroline Flack competed on the show in 2014 and won it, which made Olly fall in love with the sparkling programme.

"I've said it for years, I love watching TV like everybody else and I've loved Strictly since Caz won it. I was a big fan that year and watched the whole series.”

Could the 'Strictly' judges soon be judging Olly's foot work on the dance floor? (Image credit: BBC)

However, Olly revealed the main thing stopping him from competing on the show currently, if he were ever to be asked, is his knee injury.

"If my knee was 100 per cent then I would but right now I'd say no because my legs aren't right. I've got a stressed fracture in my shin,” he continued.

"I definitely think I've got what it takes. But right now, my knee is telling me 'Olly, you haven't got what it takes.' I would absolutely love the tan and sequins. They wear nice tight trousers on Strictly and everyone knows I love a tight trouser."

Olly’s been known for busting out some dance moves over the years with his vibrant stage presence and his upbeat songs, so it would be no surprise if Olly went far in the competition if he were to be asked in the future.

