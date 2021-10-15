Olly Murs would LOVE to do ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after being banned by Simon Cowell
By Grace Morris
Olly Murs revealed that he would love to compete on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ after being banned by his former boss Simon Cowell.
Olly Murs shared that he would love to take part in Strictly Come Dancing at some point, as he was not allowed to watch or support the show by his former The X Factor boss Simon Cowell.
Former The X Factor star and current The Voice UK judge Olly, along with Caroline Flack, hosted The X Factor in 2015. A time where both Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor were in a Saturday night ratings battle, which was the reason why Simon had once banned Olly from supporting Strictly.
Olly explained to MailOnline that: “I was anti Strictly because I was a massive X Factor fan, I was on the show, hosting it, and Simon Cowell said, 'you can't watch Strictly, it's X Factor, X Factor, X Factor', so I was always in team X Factor.”
"But when Caz went over and did it, I supported her and watched the show down there and I love music and dancing, so it was a big thing for me.”
Olly’s late friend Caroline Flack competed on the show in 2014 and won it, which made Olly fall in love with the sparkling programme.
"I've said it for years, I love watching TV like everybody else and I've loved Strictly since Caz won it. I was a big fan that year and watched the whole series.”
However, Olly revealed the main thing stopping him from competing on the show currently, if he were ever to be asked, is his knee injury.
"If my knee was 100 per cent then I would but right now I'd say no because my legs aren't right. I've got a stressed fracture in my shin,” he continued.
"I definitely think I've got what it takes. But right now, my knee is telling me 'Olly, you haven't got what it takes.' I would absolutely love the tan and sequins. They wear nice tight trousers on Strictly and everyone knows I love a tight trouser."
Olly’s been known for busting out some dance moves over the years with his vibrant stage presence and his upbeat songs, so it would be no surprise if Olly went far in the competition if he were to be asked in the future.
Strictly Come Dancing airs tomorrow at 7pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.