'The Voice UK' is set to return to ITV next year

The Voice UK will return to ITV in 2022, as filming has officially commenced on the eleventh season of the singing competition.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am will return as superstar coaches, once again taking their place on the iconic Voice chairs. In addition to the coaches, Emma Willis is reprising her role as host of the series.

This new series will also see a fresh new addition to the format called The Callbacks, and this is where hopeful contestants that made it through the Blind Auditions will battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final. So the stakes are very high this time around.

Once again, contestants will be hopeful that they can secure a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD. Previous winners of The Voice UK are Leanne Mitchell, Andrea Begley, Jermain Jackman, Stevie McCrorie, Kevin Simm, Mo Adeniran, Ruti Olajugbagbe, Molly Hocking, Blessing Chitapa and Craig Eddie.

It was Craig Eddie and Team Anne-Marie who won the 2021 season, and she has spoken about joining the line-up again.

Anne-Marie said: "It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair. Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!"



🚨 The WINNER of #TheVoiceUK 2021 is... 🚨@craigeddiee!Congratulations #TeamAnneMarie! pic.twitter.com/6TdIo4UIo6March 20, 2021 See more

Speaking about the return of the competition, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: "The Voice UK is one of our most successful and loved formats here at ITV.

"With music's finest; Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie, and Olly Murs we expect this new series to be bursting with incredible talent, stunning performances, and lots of laughter. We can't wait to bring audiences all the warmth and heart that The Voice has to offer."

The Voice returns to ITV in 2022. Previous episodes are also available on ITV Hub.