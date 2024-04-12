One of the most popular Marvel movies ever is leaving Netflix in just a few days

Usually, Marvel movies stream on one service and one service only: Disney Plus. However, the exception to that rule remains the Spider-Man films, and one of the most beloved of these adventures has only a limited time left on Netflix in the UK.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third of the Marvel Spider-Man movies, not including other entries in the wider MCU that include the character. It's been on Netflix since October 2023, but on Sunday, April 14, it'll leave the service's UK library.

No Way Home follows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as he tries to use the magic powers of fellow super-hero Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try and cast a spell that'll cause the world to forget his true identity. This backfires terribly and pulls alternative versions of Spider-Man and his various villains into the same world, and they have to do battle.

These various versions of the super-hero and his nemesis are actually pulled from previous Spider-Man franchises, so from Sam Raimi's trilogy come Tobey Maguire as that version of Spider-Man as well as Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and from the Amazing Spider-Man duology come Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

In short, the movie is basically a who's who of popular Spider-Man actors and villains from 20 years of movies, which presented a fun break from the divisive run of Phase 4 Marvel movies that it was part of. And it was very well received.

So far, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made almost $2 billion, including over $1 billion from its initial box office run alone. According to Box Office Mojo, it's the second highest-grossing Marvel movie to date, only beaten by Avengers: Endgame. Bear in mind that its 2021 release put it well within the Covid movie theater doldrum days.

That popularity is matched in critical response as according to Rotten Tomatoes it's the fourth best-rated Marvel movie, tied at 93% with Thor: Ragnarok, sitting just below Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man which both have 94% and Black Panther which has 96%.

All that goes to show that this is one of the most beloved of the 33 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that have been released to date. More notably, it's one of only a select handful that are available to watch off Disney Plus, alongside the two other Spider-Man entries Homecoming and Far From Home.

The reason for this Spider-Man exception to the Disney Plus role is due to these movies being distributed by Sony instead of Disney, so we sometimes see them show up on different streamers. In fact, none of the three are actually on Disney Plus right now, as they're all on Netflix.

That will change very soon when No Way Home leaves Netflix; it's not been announced whether it'll be added to Disney Plus or remain off streaming for a while. So if you want to watch it, you've only got this weekend to stream it — you'd better hurry!