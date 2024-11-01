Oscar-winning drama movie with Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell is finally free to stream

Lots of people imagine that free movies online tend to be low-budget romances or gory found-footage horrors, but some of the best free streaming services offer top-tier films, and that's just been proven by a new addition to Tubi.

The Fox-owner streamer, which recently launched in the UK, has just added The Big Short to its library (as of Friday, November 1), so you can stream the movie now without paying a penny.

Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt, The Big Short is a comedy-drama about how bankers caused the 2007 housing market crash in the US. The larger cast also includes Rafe Spall, Jeremy Strong, Marisa Tomei and Karen Gillan, with Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Anthony Bourdain having cameos as themselves.

If you're not financially minded, that synopsis might have put you off, since the real story is quite complicated. However those cameos I mentioned involve real celebrities explaining financial concepts in simple terms, so it's quite a good education into how the economy works.

You might recognize the name The Big Short as it made waves back in 2015 when it came out. It won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and was nominated for more including Best Picture and Best Director. It also won loads of other awards including the Best Adapted Screenplay BAFTA and many Critics' Choice Awards.

The Big Short is no stranger to streaming services in the UK, and is on Prime Video and Disney Plus in the country at the time of writing, but its addition to Tubi marks the first time you can watch it for free. Its release on a Friday makes it perfect for weekend viewing.

If you missed it, Tubi launched in the UK in July 2024, after having a reputation as one of the biggest free streaming services in the US for years. Everything on it is free, paid for by the ads you watch during your movie or show. Also coming to the streaming service on Friday, November 1 are comedies like The Interview and Sausage Party, dramas like Noah and Gunpowder and thrillers like Donnie Brasco and The Game.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you live in the US, The Big Short has just been removed from Peacock but it remains available to stream on Paramount Plus.