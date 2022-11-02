Over 23,000 Fate: The Winx Saga fans sign petition calling for season 3

There are currently no plans to continue Bloom's story in Fate: The Winx Saga.

More than 20,000 Fate: The Winx Saga fans have signed a petition to get Netflix to renew the fantasy series for a third season after it was revealed that Netflix had canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after just two seasons.

On Tuesday, November 1, creator and showrunner Brian Young confirmed that the streaming service had decided not to move forward with a third season of their fantasy drama despite the fact that Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 had been left on a cliffhanger ending.

On Instagram (opens in new tab), Young wrote: "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga. This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season."

In response, one fan has launched a Change.org petition (opens in new tab) calling on the streaming giant to finish the unresolved storyline. In less than 24 hours, this petition has already been signed by more than 22,500 fans at the time of writing.

The description reads: "Today, Tuesday, November 3rd [sic] it was announced that netflix cancelled the show Fate: The Winx Saga. It is truly devastating. It’s one of the best shows on netflix and had some unfinished storyline to finish. Everyone was looking forward to more seasons and was waiting for them to renew the show. Instead they chose to cancel the show, leaving many fans furious and heartbroken. Which is why I created this petition to have people sign it so netflix can bring it back."

The creator goes on to explain that their frustration with Netflix throwing its resources behind making true crime projects such as Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher.

Many of the fans who have signed up already have shared their frustrations with Netflix's decision, with some even threatening to cancel their subscriptions if Netflix doesn't renew Fate for a third series.

A second user has also launched a similar petition (opens in new tab) which has also reached more than 700 signatures at the time of writing. They highlight that the show stayed in Netflix's Top 10 for weeks, and claimed that the show "didn't get the proper ending we deserved".