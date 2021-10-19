‘Ozark’ season 4 part 1 set for January debut on Netflix

The Byrde family’s days are numbered, at the very least in terms of episodes remaining for the central family of Netflix’s hit crime series Ozark, as it heads into its fourth and final season. Netflix has shared an announcement trailer that reveals the first part of season 4 will premiere on the streaming service Jan. 21, 2022; the release date for the second part is still to be announced.

Ozark debuted in 2017 and stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery and Charlie Taham. The series follows Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who moves his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money to appease a drug boss. But as the series goes on, the Byrde family go deeper into the money laundering business and all the nasty stuff that comes along with it.

SPOILER ALERT for anyone who may not be caught up through season 3 of Ozark. The biggest development of season 3 of Ozark came in its final moments, where Marty and Wendy Byrde reluctantly go down to Mexico to meet with drug-dealer Omar Navarro. They were greeted with a shocking welcome, as almost immediately a gunman shoots Helen, his lawyer and who had become an enemy of the Byrdes, in the head, splattering blood and brain onto Marty and Wendy.

Plot details for season 4 have so far been kept under wraps, but we do know that the title for the first episode is “The Beginning of the End,” which is fairly ominous.

Ozark season 4 will consist of 14 episodes split between the two parts. We don’t know how Netflix will split them up — will it be seven and seven or will one part feature more than the other — but whatever the breakdown is, all of Ozark season 4 part 1’s episodes will debut on Jan. 21.

Netflix shared the release date for Ozark season 4 with an announcement trailer. It features some narration from Bateman’s Marty, Garner’s Ruth and Linney’s Wendy over many of the main settings from the show, with the only obviously new footage is Marty and Wendy emerging from Navarro’s house after their not-so-gracious welcome. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below.

Ozark has been a big hit for Netflix both with subscribers and critically, as the series netted three Primetime Emmy wins across its run (two for Julia Garner’s performance and one for Jason Bateman’s directing of an episode) and 32 total nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

You can watch all of the previous seasons of Ozark right now on Netflix.