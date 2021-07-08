Paddy McGuinness to replace Sue Barker as 'A Question of Sport' host

Paddy McGuinness will be the new host of A Question of Sport, the BBC has confirmed.

Taking about his new role, Paddy said: “I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh.

“That’s why A Question of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and, having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.”

The Top Gear host is set to replace TV presenter and former professional tennis player Sue Barker, who had presented the show for nearly 24 years and previously revealed she was "sad to say goodbye" to the series.

Paddy continued: “I grew up with both Davids hosting but it’s Sue who made this show her own. She will always be a Question of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.”

The BBC has also revealed that Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek and former international rugby union player Ugo Monye will take over as team captains from former stars Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.

Sam Quek won over 120 caps at the highest level, and took her gold medal home as part of Team GB back in Rio in 2016, and she has been a sports presenter since her retirement. Her appearance as team captain makes her the first female captain in A Question of Sport's 50-year history.

Quek said: “I have some huge shoes to fill as Matt and Phil are two of the greatest captains to have ever appeared on the show but it’s thanks to trailblazers like Sue Barker that I now have this opportunity.”

Ugo Monye was the leading try scorer for the British and Irish Lions on their 2009 tour of South Africa, and starred for club and country from 2002 until 2015, helping Harlequins to trophy success both domestically and internationally. Since he retired, Monye has become a highly-respected rugby pundit for BT Sport and ITV’s 6 Nations coverage.

Monye added: “A Question of Sport has had some phenomenal team captains from rugby over the years with legends like Bill Beaumont and more recently Matt Dawson, so I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that list. I’d like to thank Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell, and Matt Dawson for making the show what it is today.”

Paddy McGuinness, Sam Quek, and Ugo Money will begin filming the next series of A Question of Sport during the summer, and the quiz show will return to BBC1 later this year.