Peacock just revealed the 'Mr Mercedes' season 3 release date

Peacock has just released a trailer for Mr Mercedes’s third season, revealing when the show will finally arrive on the platform. All ten episodes will be available on NBC’s streaming platform on March 4, 2021.

Seasons 1 and 2 were both made available on Peacock on October 15 last year, but the air date for the third season was not published during that initial announcement.

Season 3 originally aired on Audience Network back in late 2019 for a third 10-episode season. When AT&T’s Audience Network was closed down in January 2020, all of the channel’s original, scripted content went into limbo.

Currently, we do not know whether there will be any more new episodes of Mr Mercedes. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Peacock, so you’ve got time to get caught up if you haven’t already!

Mr Mercedes is a crime drama series based on the Bill Hodges trilogy of detective novels from legendary author Stephen King. Brendan Gleeson plays the retired detective who is still haunted by the ‘Mr Mercedes’ cold case, wherein 16 people were killed by a mystery man in a stolen Mercedes.

The first two seasons followed the cat-and-mouse game between Bill and a young psychopath called Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), who begins corresponding with Bill and taking credit for the original Mercedes murders. In season 3, we deal with the aftermath of the Bill/Brady rivalry as well as follow the investigation into the murder of local author John Rothstein.

