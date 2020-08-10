Peacock will be resurrecting 'MacGruber'

If you've been looking for a reason to pick up a Peacock subscription, MacGruber is here to give it to you. The news was announced today at the streaming service's TCA panel.

Will Forte will return to the much-beloved run for an eight episode arc on the streaming service. The thirty minute episodes will play in the world already created on Saturday Night Live and the 2010 feature film that took the character from enjoyable sketch to fan-favorite film legend.

We'll kick off the series with MacGruber, the "ultimate hero and uber patriot" being released from prison after a ten year stint. Once out, he will face his greatest villain yet: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. The season is further described as MacGruber's race against time to defeat evil. But maybe the real evil was inside us all along?

This should be a home run for Peacock. The obsession with MacGruber has only grown over the years, with fans begging for a sequel for nearly a decade now. A series should give them even more of what they want, with Will Forte doing what he does best in a character almost everyone has grown to adore.

If you're worried about the series staying true to the source material, it's worth mentioning that Forte will be executive producing alongside John Solomon and Taccone (all writers on the film). Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David will also serve as executive producers.