Phillip Schofield reveals bizarre reason why he’d never do ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Phillip Schofield has admitted why 'I'm a Celebrity' is the one show he'd never do.

There are many reasons why some people refuse to take part in I’m A Celebrity, after all, the money may be good, but would you chomp down on a sheep’s penis or a cow’s vagina?

For presenter and telly legend Phillip Schofield, however, the reason he has avoided the popular ITV reality show has nothing to do with gruesome bushtucker trials and everything to with, er, metal…

Confused? The This Morning and Dancing on Ice 2022 host explains, “The reason I can’t do I’m a Celeb is that they eat with their metal tins and metal spoons, and the one thing that goes through me - I’ve even got goose pimples talking about it - is metal on metal.

“So I could never do it for that reason. It’s not because of any of the trials or any of the bugs. But if they are given wooden cutlery, then maybe…”

We can only hope ITV execs take serious note of this, and reassess their choice of eating utensils for future shows.

Phillip won't be joining Ant and Dec on 'I'm a Celebrity' any time soon. (Image credit: ITV)

Schofe’s admission about his aversion to alloy comes as he and Holly Willoughby prepare to host the fourteenth series of Dancing On Ice, which hits screens on 16th January.

Strapping on their skates this year are Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, track and field Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby union professional Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, pop star Rachel Stevens, dancers Regan Gascoigne and Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist and The Vamps' singer Connor Ball.

Ice dance legends Torvill and Dean resume their places on the judging panel, along with Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

The trio is joined by Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, who replaces actor John Barrowman.

“It’s no secret we really struggled to get it on air last year but we’re back, we are confident and the line-up is amazing,” says Phillip.

“I think there is more than one person who is going to wow this year - I think four, maybe five. We have a proper competition on our hands. You’ve got dancers, who I think are going to do particularly well.”

One show Phillip can avoid all metal plates and cutlery is 'Dancing on Ice'! (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, the previous series have provided viewers with a mix of breathtaking beauty and moments that aren’t quite so majestic.

“You’ve got the skating princesses and princes, and at the same time, you’ve got the possibility of real jeopardy,” Phillip adds. “Someone you are a big fan of may end up flat on their backside, there is always that!

“I suppose it really goes without saying that you never know whether you're going to get a Gemma Collins moment!”

Dancing on Ice 2022 will start on ITV on Sunday, Jan. 16 2022 at 6.30pm.