Philo is now available on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV

Philo is now available on Apple TV (pictured here) and on Amazon Fire TV.

Philo — a surprisingly good streaming TV option that starts at just $16 a month — is now available on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, the company announced this morning. That's in addition to being available on Roku, iOS and Android devices (but not Android TV), web browsers, and via TV Everywhere.

Philo's basic plan has 40 channels available, and you can another nine channels for an additional $4 a month.

You can find Philo on the Amazon Appstore , and by searching for it on Apple TV.

First Entertainment-Focused Streaming TV Service Raises Over $40 Million In New Funding from AMC Networks, Discovery, Viacom and More

SAN FRANCISCO (JULY 10, 2018) – Philo, a live streaming television service focused on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming, today announced that it has launched on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, giving consumers broader access to 40 top channels for just $16 per month. Philo also announced that it has raised more than $40 million from existing investors with AMC Networks, Discovery and Viacom leading the company's Series C round of funding.

The launch on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV adds to the list of platforms Philo subscribers can use to access the service that already includes Roku devices, desktop and web browsers, iPhones, and Android devices via Chrome (native app coming soon), as well as more than 35 participating TV Everywhere apps.

"Our goal is to build a television service that people love. The expansion onto Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV is a natural extension for us and allows many new people to discover and enjoy Philo, as well as expanding the viewing options for our existing subscribers," explained Andrew McCollum, Philo's CEO. "We're thrilled with the response we've seen to Philo so far, but we're always looking for ways to make it even better, and this is another big step forward in that direction."

Last fall, Philo launched the industry's first entertainment-focused skinny bundle and continues to add value for subscribers with new features. With this new round of funding, Philo will invest in product features/enhancements and expand marketing efforts to reach an even larger audience. The company is also developing additional innovations, including a socially-driven TV experience.

Built on groundbreaking technology, Philo includes powerful features and functionality, including: + The ability to watch on up to three different devices at the same time; + A seven-day free trial that you can start in seconds with just a phone number; + The freedom to watch the way you want with an unlimited 30-day DVR, a deep on-demand library, pause any live channel, start programs from the beginning, and watch programs that have aired in the past three days; + A streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to others.

About Philo: Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for just $16. In addition to being the industry's first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers on multiple platforms, well as more than 35 participating TVE apps. With programming agreements and investment from top programming groups: A+E, AMC Networks, Discovery, and Viacom, as well as additional funders including CBC New Media, NEA, Rho Ventures, Xfund and others Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.