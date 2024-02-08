Philomena Cunk to return to BBC Two for a one-off special

Philomena Cunk returns to the small screen with her "most ambitious quest to date", where she's hoping to find the answer to the ultimate question: what is the meaning of life?

First appearing as a vox pop on Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe, Diane Morgan's satirical character Philomena Cunk has become a global sensation, with her most recent outing Cunk on Earth being a huge hit.

The synopsis reveals that Cunk’s Quest for Meaning will tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism "and at least four other isms".

It adds that it will explore subjects like The Big Back Theory and Biology, Morals to Meditation, and art to Artificial Intelligence, while visiting sites of significance across Europe and overseas, where she travels to America for the first time.

There, she meets with leading experts and academics to help her answer her burning questions, promising some hilarious moments along the way.

Speaking about the special, Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning says: "Cunk has become a global phenomenon, so it’s fitting that she is travelling further than before to ask some of the brightest people on earth some serious questions.

"Hopefully, she was clever enough to remember to renew her passport. Diane Morgan and Charlie Brooker are the dream team, and I’m so glad they’ve teamed up again for more Cunk on the BBC."

Philomena Cunk says: "To be honest I thought we could cover the meaning of life in a 30-minute episode, but the producers said we might need a bit longer and that I could probably go to America if we did a special. I’m very excited to be going to America for free."

Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe introduced Philomena to the world. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Philomena's creator Charlie Brooker had a predictably witty statement, saying: "What sort of quote do you want for your press release? I haven’t got time to think about this, I’m late for a Zoom. Oh for God’s sake. Okay, just print something bland like "I’m thrilled Philomena is returning to our screens to help us uncover the meaning of life” - that’ll do.

"Now go away and leave me alone. I said go away. Go! Leave! Why are you still standing there? You’re freaking me out now. Get out. GO."

Cunk’s Quest for Meaning will debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.