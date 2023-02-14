Play Cocaine Bear video game right now ahead of movie's release

Remember when movies would have their own video games? Well, the upcoming Cocaine Bear is bringing that trend back in a way, with an classic-style 8-bit video game available to play right now online.

In case you didn't know (or didn't think it was a real movie), Cocaine Bear is a new movie that is based on an incident from the '80s where a bear stumbled upon a haul of cocaine that ended up in the woods during a bungled drug run. The movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, imagines what it would have been like if that resulted in the bear going on a coke-fueled rampage. The new tie-in video game adds an interactive component to that for movie fans, allowing them to compete and share their high scores.

The game, officially called Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear, is available to play directly on the movie's website (opens in new tab). You must be 18 years or older to play, but once you're in it is kind of like Pacman, but instead of cherries and other fruits, you need to indulge in cocaine to keep the bear running and then maul the other characters on the map.

It's a clever promotion for a movie that has already created a bit of buzz around it, leaning into the ridiculousness of its plot and title. In case you're wondering, the highest score that we’ve seen shared on social media as of publication was 17,660.

Here is the official synopsis for Cocaine Bear:

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood."

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holiday, Margon Martindale and the late Ray Liotta.

Watch the game trailer that Cocaine Bear shared on Twitter right here:

here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCVFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Cocaine Bear releases in movie theaters on February 24.