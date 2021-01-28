Prime Video aims to celebrate Black History Month by amplifying Black voices

We are a few days away from February, AKA Black History Month. Black content should be highlighted throughout the year, but that doesn’t mean there still can’t be an emphasis on it next month. Two things can be true at the same time! If you are looking for a place to stream all the Black content you can get, Prime Video has you covered this year.

Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page will be updated starting February 1st with a featured curated collection of titles to celebrate Black History Month throughout the month with four weekly themes — Black Joy, Black Love, Black History Markers, and Black Girl Magic — all in their respective weekly order. This doesn’t seem like the poorly curated lists we saw over the summer in what felt like lazy attempts by companies doing the bare minimum to show their support of Black lives. Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page is meant to highlight Black actors, writers, filmmakers, and feature Amazon Originals, licensed titles, and content from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service with a wide variety of genres and subject matter.

Movies Available at No Additional Cost to Prime Members

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in the ring in 'Creed II.' (Image credit: MGM)

Black Ballerina, 2016

Coming to America, 1988 (Feb 1)

Coming to America is the lightning in a bottle original, not to be confused with the sequel Coming 2 America (available March). It’s a movie that is still quoted to this day and has influenced other films and media forms. The movie is all around as opulent as it is funny, and that’s because Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes in it.

Creed II, 2018

Down to Earth, 2001 (Feb 1)

Fresh Dressed, 2015

History of Black Achievement in America, 2005

Like a Boss, 2020

Tiffany Haddish co-stars in it, so I guess that’s how this one ended up in this list.

Not Black Enough, 2017

Soul Food, 1997

This 1997 movie is listed as a comedy-drama, and I would have to say that’s fair. Soul Food has some of the most memorable moments to take place in a movie that focused on a family as they go through life’s ups and downs on full stomachs. I said the movie is rightfully classified as a comedy-drama because it’s full of unintentionally funny dramatic moments. The infamous kitchen in which Terri (Nicole Air-Parker) lets everyone know what happens between her husband and cousin Faith is not meant to be funny, but it is. If you know the lines, you’re probably reciting them to yourself right now, trying not to laugh.

The Weekend, 2018

Transmilitary, 2018

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

Would you offer Angela Bassett the vampire your neck? You might if you’ve ever seen Vampire in Brooklyn.

What Men Want, 2019

Amazon Original Features

One Night in Miami, 2020

Sylvie’s Love, 2020

A Black love story that isn’t high stakes and steeped in trauma. It’s okay to relax while watching this one.

All In: The Fight For Democracy, 2020

Time, 2020

Black Box, 2019

This movie will have your side-eyeing Phylicia Rashad, but she’s excellent in it, and that’s what makes her character all the more terrifying.

Guava Island, 2019

Rihanna’s in it. That’s all that matters.

Selah and The Spades, 2019

Amazon Original Series on Prime Video

Small Axe, 2020

An anthology from Academy Award winner Steve McQueen. The series focuses on five stories set within London's West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early '80s.

Homecoming Season 2, 2020

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1, 2019

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, 2020|

Free Meek, 2019

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan, 2019

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight, 2019

Regina King watchlist

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in "Black Panther." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Regina is King, and so is the watch list she’s curated. The award-winning icon recently made her feature film directorial debut with the highly acclaimed One Night In Miami. The range of films are as vast as her acting skills. She was even nice enough to include titles you don’t have to rent to check out.

Black Panther, 2018

Blindspotting, 2018

Boyz n’ The Hood, 1991

Friday, 1995

Hidden Figures, 2016

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Love and Basketball, 2000

Nina Simone: What’s Happened, Miss Simone?, 2015

One Night in Miami, 2020

Poetic Justice, 1993

Ray, 2004

Sam Cooke: Legend, 2003

Selma, 2014

Small Axe, 2020

Sylvie’s Love, 2020

The Color Purple, 1985