Prime Video aims to celebrate Black History Month by amplifying Black voices
Look at all this Black content.
We are a few days away from February, AKA Black History Month. Black content should be highlighted throughout the year, but that doesn’t mean there still can’t be an emphasis on it next month. Two things can be true at the same time! If you are looking for a place to stream all the Black content you can get, Prime Video has you covered this year.
Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page will be updated starting February 1st with a featured curated collection of titles to celebrate Black History Month throughout the month with four weekly themes — Black Joy, Black Love, Black History Markers, and Black Girl Magic — all in their respective weekly order. This doesn’t seem like the poorly curated lists we saw over the summer in what felt like lazy attempts by companies doing the bare minimum to show their support of Black lives. Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page is meant to highlight Black actors, writers, filmmakers, and feature Amazon Originals, licensed titles, and content from IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service with a wide variety of genres and subject matter.
Movies Available at No Additional Cost to Prime Members
Black Ballerina, 2016
Coming to America, 1988 (Feb 1)
Coming to America is the lightning in a bottle original, not to be confused with the sequel Coming 2 America (available March). It’s a movie that is still quoted to this day and has influenced other films and media forms. The movie is all around as opulent as it is funny, and that’s because Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes in it.
Creed II, 2018
Down to Earth, 2001 (Feb 1)
Fresh Dressed, 2015
History of Black Achievement in America, 2005
Like a Boss, 2020
Tiffany Haddish co-stars in it, so I guess that’s how this one ended up in this list.
Not Black Enough, 2017
Soul Food, 1997
This 1997 movie is listed as a comedy-drama, and I would have to say that’s fair. Soul Food has some of the most memorable moments to take place in a movie that focused on a family as they go through life’s ups and downs on full stomachs. I said the movie is rightfully classified as a comedy-drama because it’s full of unintentionally funny dramatic moments. The infamous kitchen in which Terri (Nicole Air-Parker) lets everyone know what happens between her husband and cousin Faith is not meant to be funny, but it is. If you know the lines, you’re probably reciting them to yourself right now, trying not to laugh.
The Weekend, 2018
Transmilitary, 2018
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995
Would you offer Angela Bassett the vampire your neck? You might if you’ve ever seen Vampire in Brooklyn.
What Men Want, 2019
Amazon Original Features
One Night in Miami, 2020
Sylvie’s Love, 2020
A Black love story that isn’t high stakes and steeped in trauma. It’s okay to relax while watching this one.
All In: The Fight For Democracy, 2020
Time, 2020
Black Box, 2019
This movie will have your side-eyeing Phylicia Rashad, but she’s excellent in it, and that’s what makes her character all the more terrifying.
Guava Island, 2019
Rihanna’s in it. That’s all that matters.
Selah and The Spades, 2019
Amazon Original Series on Prime Video
Small Axe, 2020
An anthology from Academy Award winner Steve McQueen. The series focuses on five stories set within London's West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early '80s.
Homecoming Season 2, 2020
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1, 2019
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, 2020|
Free Meek, 2019
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan, 2019
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight, 2019
Regina King watchlist
Regina is King, and so is the watch list she’s curated. The award-winning icon recently made her feature film directorial debut with the highly acclaimed One Night In Miami. The range of films are as vast as her acting skills. She was even nice enough to include titles you don’t have to rent to check out.
Black Panther, 2018
Blindspotting, 2018
Boyz n’ The Hood, 1991
Friday, 1995
Hidden Figures, 2016
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Love and Basketball, 2000
Nina Simone: What’s Happened, Miss Simone?, 2015
One Night in Miami, 2020
Poetic Justice, 1993
Ray, 2004
Sam Cooke: Legend, 2003
Selma, 2014
Small Axe, 2020
Sylvie’s Love, 2020
The Color Purple, 1985
