Prime Video members get LOTR: The Rings of Power sneak peek ahead of everyone else

Prime Video is sharing brand new footage from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the anticipated new show coming this September, but you’ll have to wait a few more days to watch it unless you have Amazon Prime, as the footage is exclusively available to those with a subscription for the next 48 hours.

Amazon announced this special sneak peek as part of its celebration of Prime Day (July 12-13). Prime members around the world can watch a never-before-seen 60-second teaser for The Rings of Power starting July 6, two days before it is presumably going to be made available to the rest of the world. Though even if you’re not a Prime member, a teaser for the new footage gives you an idea of what’s in store.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the first TV series taking place in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth. The series takes place in the Second Age of Middle Earth (thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings). This new story will take viewers to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads and a villain threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

While the series takes place in a time not seen on TV or movies before, alongside a number of new characters will be a couple that are familiar to fans — younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Additional cast members include Benjamin Walker, Peter Mullan, Nazanin Boniadi, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Charles Edwards, among others.

A fun note shared by Amazon aside from the new footage, it’s reported that 20 Prime members that had added The Rings of Power to their watchlist are being invited to attend the London global premiere of the series in August.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to premiere on Friday, September 2, exclusively on Prime Video, so of course, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to watch.