Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions first Netflix series gets summer release

The Duke of Sussex will be executive producing and featuring in a docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company, Archewell Productions, has a summer release window for its first major project from their creative partnership with Netflix.

First announced in 2021 (opens in new tab) under the working title Heart of Invictus, the project is a docuseries from the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (via the Invictus Games Foundation (opens in new tab)).

Heart of Invictus, as Archewell bills it, "will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020" (which was rescheduled to take place in 2022 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic). Prince Harry himself is on hand as an executive producer and will appear on camera.

Heart of Invictus was confirmed for a "summer 2023" release window when Netflix gave a big update about a whole host of sports documentaries, including one that will tell the story of Messi's World Cup 2022 win (opens in new tab), tennis doc Break Point, Six Nations which will capture the action from the forthcoming 2023 Six Nations Rugby (opens in new tab)championship, golfing series Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5.

HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023)This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/Y5sCOIEwoVJanuary 12, 2023 See more

For those not in the know, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event launched by Prince Harry himself and centered on using competitive sport to help inspire recovery and support the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

When the series was announced, Prince Harry said: "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service", the Duke of Sussex added.

This news comes just a few weeks after the royal duo fronted Harry & Meghan for Netflix. This saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working with The Handmaid's Tale's Liz Garbus to recount the story of their relationship in intimate detail.

Heart of Invictus will launch exclusively on Netflix in Summer 2023. And if you're looking for more interesting shows to enjoy, check out our guide to the best Netflix documentaries you can stream right now.