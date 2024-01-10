Proud Mark Wright sobs over wife Michelle Keegan's Fool Me Once role

Fool Me Once has been a huge hit for Netflix, and it had a lasting impact on Michelle Keegan's husband, following her performance.

The eight-part limited series follows Michelle's character Maya Stern, a widow who is trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But things soon take a very dark turn.

After installing a nanny cam to keep an eye on their young daughter, she spots a very familiar face. Yes, that's right, her husband's!

Fans everywhere have been gripped by the drama, and so has Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright who has admitted how "proud" he is of her role in the Harlan Coban mystery series.

Michelle starred alongside Joanna Lumley in Fool Me Once. (Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking on his breakfast radio show, Mark revealed: "I turned to my left to tell my wife how much I loved it and how proud I was. I broke down. I got a lump in my throat, I did cry like a little bit of soppy, but I think it was just that moment of watching my wife on the screen.

"[She’s] absolutely impeccable [at] what she does - she works so hard to get to where she's got to. [It] seems that people are loving it. So when I'm telling her how proud I am I'm like, oh, my wife's back in the room."

He added: “I think it's probably because of a credit to her - she's that good at what she does that it doesn't feel weird. At the time I completely snap out of the fact that that person on that screen playing Maya is the person on the screen instead of my wife who is sat right next to me."

Alongside former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, the gripping Fool Me Once has an all-star cast including Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, and is currently available exclusively on Netflix.