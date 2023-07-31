Remembering Paul Reubens: how to watch Pee-wee's Big Adventure and his other memorable roles

Paul Reubens, better known by his character Pee-wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70 after privately fighting cancer. He passed away on Sunday, July 30, but the news was officially shared via his Instagram account, where he left one last message for his fans:

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing for the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Reubens debuted the character of Pee-Wee Herman in 1980 in a stage production titled The Pee-wee Herman Show, which would eventually be turned into an HBO special. The character would grow through a handful of movies and a TV series that would define Reubens' on-screen, and in many ways, off-screen persona (he would often do interviews and public appearance as Pee-wee).

But Reubens did more throughout his career than just play Pee-wee. His list of credits, which total more than 120 per IMDb, include The Blues Brothers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Matilda, Mystery Men, The Blacklist and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Many of Rebuens' peers have shared their thoughts on social media following comedian’s surprising passing:

This is devastating. Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious. And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul.

Aw man… Pee-wee Herman has ridden off to heaven. RIP Paul Reubens. Thank you for giving us Pee-wee. You made yours truly a fan and you were one of the nice guys. #BePeace

Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.

Paul Reubens was an American original. "Pee-wee's Playhouse" and "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" are classics.Thanks for the giggles. RIP.

thanks for all the laughs Paul Reubens. Really enjoyed your work. RIP.

Pee Wee got his wish to fly.Thanks Paul Reubens for the brilliant off the wall comedy.Our boy Pee Wee...#peewee #paulreubens

No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.

The best way to honor Paul Reubens now is to watch and enjoy his work, so we've got the details on where you can watch his most memorable roles right here.

The Pee-wee Herman Show (1981)

(Image credit: Richard Levine/Alamy Stock Photo)

This stage production, filmed by HBO, is the first on-screen appearance of Pee-wee Herman that fans ever had. It offers a lot of the the things that fans would come to know and love from his later work, particularly Pee-wee's Playhouse.

How to watch The Pee-wee Herman Show: streaming on Max in the US; not available in the UK

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Paul Reuben in Pee-wee's Big Adventure (Image credit: Warner Home Video)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure was the true breakout moment for Reubens and his nearly indistinguishable character, as well as for the young director working on it, Tim Burton. The movie features the outlandish, chaotic and joyful humor that Pee-wee is known for. It has become a beloved classic for many.

How to watch Pee-wee's Big Adventure: available to rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK.

Pee-wee's Playhouse

Paul Reubens on Pee-wee's Playhouse (Image credit: Binder Ent/Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Next, Pee-wee went from the big screen to the small screen, as Pee-wee's Playhouse would run as a popular kids TV show for five seasons and 45 episodes. It was iconic for the anthropomorphic characters like Chairry, side characters like Cowboy Curtis (a young Laurence Fishburne) and recurring bits like Pee-wee's secret word. Reubens would be nominated four times for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series at the Daytime Emmys, while the show would receive four nominations of its own for Outstanding Children's Series, but neither ever took the top prize.

How to watch Pee-wee's Playhouse: all seasons are available to rent via digital on-demand in the US; one season is available on Apple TV Plus in the UK.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Lock, Shock and Barrell in The Nightmare Before Christmas (Image credit: Disney)

Reubens reunited with Burton for the beloved animated holiday movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. Rebuens voices the character of Lock, one of the trio (along with Shock and Barrell) that works with Oogie Boogie.

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas: streaming on Disney Plus in the US and UK.

Mystery Men (1999)

Paul Reubens in Mystery Men (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Before superhero movies became the biggest game in town, Paul Reubens was part of an ensemble of wannabe heroes in Mystery Men, that includes Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Janeane Garofalo and Kel Mitchell, as they try and save the day. Reubens plays the character known as The Spleen, whose specific power is his "enhanced flatulence."

How to watch Mystery Men: streaming on Peacock in the US; available via digital on-demand in the UK.

Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016)

Paul Reubens in Pee-wee's Big Holiday (Image credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix)

More than 30 years after Pee-wee's Big Adventure, movie fans were treated to another outing with Pee-wee in Pee-wee's Big Holiday (in between was Big Top Pee-wee as well, in case you thought we were missing something). While it's hard to top the highs of the first time on the road with Pee-wee, this movie brought the character back in a lovely way and with more laughs.

How to watch Pee-wee's Big Holiday: streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.