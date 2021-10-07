Richard Madeley 'signs up' for 'I'm a Celebrity' 2021

Richard Madeley is the first celeb signed up for I'm A Celebrity 2021, The Sun has claimed.

They said that Richard is known to be a "huge fan" of the show and that I'm A Celebrity producers have attempted to sign him up multiple times in the past, but the timing hasn't ever lined up for both parties until now.

Their source said: "He's a favourite with ITV execs. He's brilliant off and on-screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits" and said Richard will make for "castle gold" when heads into the

According to their report, Madeley has agreed to a £200,000 contract to head to Gwrych Castle for the latest series of Ant and Dec's beloved show. ITV refused to comment.

If this news is later confirmed by ITV, this could mean we might start seeing more celebrity contestants being revealed for the next series very soon!

Richard Madeley is best known for being one half of the iconic TV presenting duo with his wife Judy Finnigan. Over the years, they presented This Morning and Channel 4 chat show Richard & Judy together. More recently, Good Morning Britain viewers will recognize Madeley as one of the show's guest presenters.

Richard is no stranger to the world of I'm A Celebrity. He flew out to Australia to lend support to former England rugby player James Haskell (who is married to his daughter, Chloe) during the 2019 season. In that same year, Richard Madeley also took part in a Bushtucker Trial opposite boxer Amir Khan on the ITV2 I'm A Celebrity spin-off, Extra Camp.

Due to ongoing Covid restrictions in Australia, I'm A Celebrity is returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele, in North Wales for a second time this year.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return in November this year. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.