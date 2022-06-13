Rose Matafeo's series Starstruck will return for third season

Starstruck is set to return for a third series after the BBC has recommissioned the much-loved romantic comedy for another instalment.

Throughout Starstruck season 2, we followed Jessie (Rose Matafeo) as she was forced to deal with the real world consequences of her grand gesture, which saw her choosing to stay in London for the sake of Tom (Nikesh Patel), instead of moving back to New Zealand like she originally intended.

Fans have been obsessed with Jessie and Tom ever since their season one hook up, which saw the unlikely duo unable to stay away from each other, and the series has been streamed over 8.2m times on BBC iPlayer so far by UK fans.

Once again, Rose will be working alongside Alice Snedden who is the co-writer of Starstruck and also played the role of Amelia in two episodes.



Speaking about the series renewal, creator and actor Rose Matafeo said: "A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of."

Fans are about to get more Jessie and Tom in their lives! (Image credit: BBC)

Gregor Sharp, BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: "Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye — we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series."

In the US, the beloved comedy airs on HBO Max, and Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content there, added: "Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humor. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom’s story continue."

We don't yet know much about the plot, but you can be sure it will carry on Jessie and Tom's complex relationships and all the people they've encountered along the way. We're expecting to learn more about it over the coming months!

Episodes of Starstruck are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer and HBO Max for those wanting to catch up ahead of season 3's release.