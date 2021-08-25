Rotten Tomatoes launches OTT channel on Samsung TV Plus

Rotten Tomatoes isn’t just about compiling reviews on the latest TV shows and movies anymore, it now has its very own OTT channel, The Rotten Tomatoes Channel, that debuted earlier in 2021, and has just announced that it is launching on the Samsung TV Plus ad-supported video service (AVOD).

The Rotten Tomatoes Channel is an OTT channel that features 24/7 linear programming, including more than a dozen originally produced shows and nearly 200 hours of long and short-form video content, like interviews with big-name celebrities. In addition to Samsung TV Plus, The Rotten Tomatoes Channel is available on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo TV and more.

Samsung TV Plus is a free AVOD streaming service that is available on a number of Samsung devices, with more than 50 million devices having access to the service in North America, Europe and Asia, according to Samsung. It provides access to hundreds of channels that cover news, sports, entertainment and more.

“The expansion of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel to Samsung devices is an important step to reaching as many entertainment fans as possible and connecting them to movies, TV and streaming they’ll love,” said Sandro Corsaro, Rotten Tomatoes senior vice president & chief creative officer. “We’re excited to be working with Samsung and serving their loyal customers with high quality entertainment recommendations and tools that only Rotten Tomatoes can deliver.”

Beyond the expansion to Samsung TV Plus, it was also announced that The Rotten Tomatoes Channel will debut four new original programs. Here’s a brief description of each of the new shows:

Behind the Movie : This series delivers scene breakdowns, deep-dive interviews and behind-the-scenes tales about some of the biggest movies ever from the people who made them.

: This series delivers scene breakdowns, deep-dive interviews and behind-the-scenes tales about some of the biggest movies ever from the people who made them. Trailer Trivia : Revisit popular movie trailers and learn some fun trivia facts and Easter Eggs from the films.

: Revisit popular movie trailers and learn some fun trivia facts and Easter Eggs from the films. Year in Review : With each episode take an in-depth look at a single year of movies and TV, featuring trailers, clips, interviews and more.

: With each episode take an in-depth look at a single year of movies and TV, featuring trailers, clips, interviews and more. Binge Battle: Comedian and host Mark Ellis moderates as two teams debate topics surrounding popular TV shows and movies, like best character, best episode and most surprising twist. Viewers get to participate by voting for who they think is right.

These shows and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel on Samsung TV Plus are available immediately.