SAS Rogue Heroes: fans divided over the same thing in the BBC drama

David Stirling (Connor Swindells) and Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) dreaming up a plan of attack in episode one.

SAS Rogue Heroes viewers have mixed feelings about the show's hard rock soundtrack.

The new drama from Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight got underway on October 30 with the season premiere on BBC One.

For those not in the know, SAS Rogue Heroes tackles the formation of the world-famous Special Forces unit in 1940s Egypt and is based on the book of the same name by Ben MacIntyre (opens in new tab).

In the first episode, we're introduced to frustrated soldier, David Sterling (played by Sex Education's Connor Swindells) and his right-hand men, Jock Lewes (Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell).

Sterling and Mayne end up being summoned by Lewes to discuss a radical new plan of attack, though Mayne decides he is not interested in hearing what his comrade has to say. Lewes reveals he plans to found a parachute regiment to sack the Nazi supply lines, with the first episode culminating in a test flight that definitely did not go entirely to plan.

Viewers who decided to tune in had one thing on their mind, by the looks of things: the soundtrack. Fans of Peaky Blinders will know that Steven Knight's dramas are highly stylized and incorporate anachronistic music. SAS Rogue Heroes is no different, as its soundtrack features music from bands like AC/DC and Black Sabbath to go along with the wartime action.

Some viewers were totally on board with the creative decision. One fan wrote: "#SASRogueHeroes Well, that was good. And the soundtrack is awesome and adds so much! Well done, guys. Looking forward to more."

Another happy viewer wrote: "Absolutely brilliant TV, the soundtrack is pretty good too", whilst a third chimed in with "cracking soundtrack".

There were definitely some fans who weren't as happy with what they were hearing and some complaints that it was getting in the way of the show. One wrote: "Crashingly loud music. Turn sound down. Mumble, mumble. Turn sound up. Repeat. Repeat."

Another joked: "What's that sir I can't hear you over the excessively loud soundtrack", and a third added: "Many a series has been ruined with anachronistic music tracks. #SASRogueHeroes is sailing close to the wind for me. Starting to grate."

SAS Rogue Heroes continues Sundays at 9 pm on BBC One, and the full series is available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer. In the US, the series will begin airing on Epix on November 13.