Scarlett, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's newest crewmate, is welcomed with flirting from Gary and vomit from Ashley

Another day, another girl for Gary King to drool over: the first mate has already been amorous with chief stew Daisy Kelliher, second stew Gabriela Barragan and third stew Ashley Marti throughout Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3, and now it looks like his sights are set on another Parsifal III crewmate: Scarlett Bentley.

Scarlett, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's newest cast member, was hired by Captain Glenn Shephard to fill the vacancy left by Barragan, who departed the show in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 episode 10, citing mental health issues after frequent bickering with fellow stewardess Ashley.

It looks like some drama with Ashley might be in Scarlett's future, after Marti notices that the newcomer has drawn the flirty attention of Gary, who was sharing a bed with Ashley just a few episodes ago.

When Captain Glenn tells the crew about their new member, Ashley's reaction is immediately antagonistic: "The last thing I want is some new girl showing up and bossing me around. I prefer twosomes, I don't like to share," she says during a confessional.

Things only get worse when Bentley actually boards the boat and Gary sees her. "I love that Gary's got a new challenge, a new pretty girl comes to town," says chief engineer Colin MacRae. "You're going to cause trouble. Watch out for Gary," Daisy warns Scarlett over a smoke break during a night out with the crew.

While Gary and Scarlett flirt over dinner, Ashley down espresso martinis and tequila shots, telling the table: "Ya'll are gonna see the not really good side of me." She repeatedly brings up the previous sexual encounter between her and Gary, which the latter vehemently denies. "She's pissed off at me for flirting with the other girl and that's rude of me, yes I know. But my self-defense mechanism is going to come out," Gary tells his crewmates.

"It's one thing to be tossed off to the side but I don't need to be kicked while I'm down," Ashley emotionally says in a confessional.

The messiness continues back at the boat, where Ashley gets even drunker in the jacuzzi and follows it up by wolfing down a massive tube of spaghetti with her hands. "Ashley, you're eating your feelings right now," Daisy jokes.

It's no surprise that soon thereafter, Marti throws up in her cabin bathroom — which she shares with Bentley. "Welcome to the party," Ashley greets her mid-retch.

"Night one and there's already politics, drama, vomit in the shower," Scarlett says in a confessional. "This boat is messy."

Honey, buckle up, things are only getting started!

