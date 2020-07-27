Season 3 of 'Star Trek: Discovery' lands on Oct. 15

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on CBS All Access on Oct. 15, 2020, the streaming service announced today. The 13-episode season will debut new eps on subsequent Thursdays.

Season 3 picks up with the crew "landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew" after following Cmdr. Burnham into a wormhole. Now they'll have to "work together to restore hope to the Federation," along with the help of some new friends.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Discovery are available now on CBS All Access in the Untied States. The series is distributed ViacomCBS on Netflix in 188 other countries, and on Bell MEdia's CTA Sci-Fi Channel and Crave in Canada.

CBS All Access is the official home for the entire Trek universe, including class series as well as the new (and exclusive to the streaming service) Star Trek: Picard, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.