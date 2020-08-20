Season 4 of 'The Crown' will drop on Nov. 15

The Crown on Netflix just gave us our first teaser for Season 4 — and our first look at Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer. And, yes, a release date of Nov. 15.

"Something as important as the monarchy cannot be allowed to fail," we hear Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) say.

We then turn to quick cuts of Diana, as the crowds (and the flashbulbs) grow larger and lager, and the background music is ominous, indeed, telegraphing the tragedy we all know is coming eventually.

This is a teaser in the most true sense of the word. Not even 30 seconds of video, and you already feel the pain of a woman being thrust into a spotlight that we know will do its damndest to burn. A wedding dress that we know will end in dissolution years later. The only thing missing is a tunnel — but perhaps that might have been just a bit too on the nose.

So just the briefest glimpse of what's to come in November. Stay tuned.