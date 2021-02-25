Season 4 of 'The Handmaid's Tale' hits Hulu on April 28

Hulu today announced that Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale will drop on Wednesday, April 28. And it'll do so with three of the season's 10 episodes landing all at once.

The 90-second teaser trailer has June out of her Handmaid cloak "out there planning who-knows-what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation."

War is definitely on the horizon.

Here's how Hulu sums up the upcoming season:

June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

In addition to Moss, The Handmaid's Tale features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid's Tale is available exclusively on Hulu, which is available for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year, so long as you don't mind advertising. If you want to get rid of advertising, it'll cost $11.99 a month. Either of those plans comes with a free 30-day trial.

Or if you really want to get serious about your Hulu, definitely check out the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. Even better, though, is if you toss Hulu With Live TV into the bundle. That ends up at about $72 a month, or just $7 more than if you were to get Hulu With Live TV (which also includes the Hulu on-demand catalog) on its own. That's hard to beat.