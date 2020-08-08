Selena Gomez has a new cooking show coming to HBO Max next week

If you’ve been dreaming of cooking alongside Selena Gomez, first of all you have some pretty weird dreams. Secondly, those dreams can (finally?) become a reality on August 13th when “Selena + Chef” arrives on HBO Max.

Selena + Chef is a 10-episode unscripted series where Gomez attempts to cook something new along with the help of an actual chef that will be joining her cooking misadventures remotely.

Here’s how HBO describes the show:

Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena, with the support of her Quaranteam, will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they'll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.

Chefs involved in the short season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

HBO released a trailer for the show along with the announcement which kind of highlights the fact that cooking might not in fact be one of Gomez’s talents. That said, we have to presume she gets better as the season goes on.

Some of the recipes prepared include an omelette, breakfast tacos, spicy miso ramen, Hawaiian doughnuts, chocolate chip cookies, and a cheese soufflé. Beyond the chefs Selena will also be joined by some of her friends and family on the show who will serve as taste testers.

Based on the trailer we also know at least one fire is involved.

Find out what Gomez ends up being successful with, and what recipes are better left to the professionals on demand on HBO Max starting August 13th.