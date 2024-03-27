Shogun, Only Murders and more Hulu shows land on Disney Plus, but only for certain subscribers

With a lot of people having more streaming subscriptions than they can keep track of, Disney Plus is making things easier by allowing subscribers to access Disney Plus and Hulu through a single app. This means that Hulu shows like Shogun, Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, as well as its library of programs, can be watched via Disney Plus for the first time (in the US), but it is limited to those who subscribe to the Disney Bundle.

The Disney Bundle has been around for a while, signing consumers up for Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $9.99 (with the option to add ESPN Plus for $14.99 per month). However, Disney Plus and Hulu were still separate apps, with most of their content not overlapping for US consumers (in the UK and elsewhere, Hulu content often plays on Disney Plus). After having Hulu accessible through Disney Plus in a beta test, Disney is now enabling all Disney Bundle subscribers to access Hulu from their Disney Plus app.

Hulu will be easily accessible on the top banner on Disney Plus, alongside the streaming service's other special channels, i.e. Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Hulu titles will also be integrated into personal recommendations.

"The collective power of Disney Plus and Hulu – outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative," said Joe Earley, president of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "Today's official launch of Hulu on Disney Plus gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle."

It should be noted that Hulu does offer more adult-oriented content, so in Disney's official announcement it was sure to remind users to create profiles for each member of their family and review content settings to ensure everyone only has access to programs that are age-appropriate (you don't want an eight-year-old watching Poor Things).

If you are not a Disney Bundle subscriber, you must be signed up for Disney Plus and Hulu's standalone plans to watch both streaming libraries.

To celebrate the new feature, Disney has released a promo video that touts many of their marquee shows that are now available all in one place. Watch it below, but also be sure to keep up with our monthly what's new on Disney Plus and what's new on Hulu posts to keep track of everything new arriving on the streaming services.