Silent Witness star David Caves confirms series will return

Silent Witness will return for another season after the BBC has teased that the story isn't over just yet.

Now that Silent Witness season 26 has drawn to a close, Jack Hodgson actor David Caves tweeted that it was "almost" over... which definitely points to more episodes heading our way!

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote: "That’s almost all folks! Thanks for your support and positivity throughout this series of #SilentWitness - we really do appreciate it. Hope you enjoy eps 9 & 10 as much as I did. See you soon."

His tweet also has a clapperboard at the end which definitely points to more episodes being in production, so hopefully, we'll get more news from the BBC over the coming weeks.

That’s almost all folks! Thanks for your support and positivity throughout this series of #SilentWitness - we really do appreciate it. Hope you enjoy eps 9 & 10 as much as I did. See you soon 🎬 @EmiliaFox @A_L_astrMichael @aki_oooo @Rhiannonmayy @bbcstudios @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/lQws8BuAEoJanuary 31, 2023 See more

For now, Silent Witness season 27 is certainly looking likely especially since BBC Studios retweeted David's tweet, so we'll just have to wait patiently to learn more about the new cases that the Lyell centre team will be assigned.

Last season, we saw Jack, Nikki, and the team drawn into the underworld of a notorious mafia group, the Ndrangheta, while being assisted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) so there was plenty of drama in store.

A lot happened throughout season 26 such as a man's mysterious fall from an office block, searching for evidence in liquified human remains, and an investigation into human trafficking, so in classic Silent Witness style there was a lot to uncover and mysteries around every corner.

However, despite all this grim stuff, love was in the air for Jack and Nikki and their growing romance has been a subplot for quite some time, with audiences desperate for them to finally admit their feelings.

Emilia Fox told Hello Magazine: "The audience has waited for ten years, and they are an incredibly loyal, generous, kind and loving audience, who have invested in the Jack and Nikki relationship. I think everyone agreed what we didn't want to happen was to put them together and then immediately bust them up."

We're not quite sure what to expect in upcoming Silent Witness storylines so we'll just have to wait to see what's in store...