Sir David Jason says he'd 'love' to play Del Boy again

Sir David Jason has revealed he would like to return again to his most famous role and play Derek "Del Boy" Trotter from Only Fools and Horses.

Talking to The Sun, David Jason, 81, has now said he'd love to return to Del Boy one more time. He said: "I've always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser. I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script."

Speaking at London's Royal Albert Hall, Sir David added: "as a show it's very important we don't forget about it, it has a huge following, it fills in that need for an awful lot of people.

"It's funny, amusing and an identity for most people who watch it, who are working class and come from where I come from, and identify with the idiots who are the Trotters. They're just like the rest of us, a family who have ups and downs."

Only Fools and Horses was created by John Sullivan. It first aired in 1981 and ran for seven seasons until 1991, with additional specials airing up until 2003. Del Boy and the rest of the gang also returned in an Only Fools and Horses sketch created for Sports Relief back in 2014.

In the show, David Jason shared the screen with a range of lively characters including Nicholas Lyndhurst as Del Boy's younger brother Rodney, Buster Merryfield as Uncle Albert, Tessa Peake-Jones as Raquel, and John Challis as Boycie.

A musical adaptation of Only Fools and Horses — written by John Sullivan's son, Jim— opened in London's West End in 2019, with Tom Bennett playing the stage version of Del Boy.

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream now on BritBox, NOW and available for purchase on DVD.