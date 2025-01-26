Sky TV adds hit indie thriller with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes that hasn't been available to stream in the UK before

A few big movies are coming to Sky TV subscribers through January including Will Smith's Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but another that you shouldn't overlook is The Last Stop in Yuma County which is now available to watch for Sky Cinema customers.

This indie movie was released in cinemas in the US in 2024, after a 2023 film festival premiere, but it didn't get a theatrical run in the UK. In fact, it's not been in cinemas or on a streaming service in the UK before, and the only way to see it was by buying or renting it digitally. That is, until now, with the movie being added to Sky Cinema today (on Sunday, January 26).

The Last Stop in Yuma Country is a crime thriller set in a remote petrol filling station in Yuma County in Arizona in the 1970s. It's about the disparate people waiting at the roadside stop for a refueling truck to arrive, which include some bank robbers on the run who try to avoid detection as well as a travelling knife salesman.

People loved the movie when it came out, with it currently sitting at a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It didn't make a huge box office splash in the US, likely down to it being an indie film with few big names behind it, but based on that score alone it's worth a watch. Apparently famous horror director Sam Raimi liked it so much that he hired its director for the upcoming Evil Dead movie.

Yuma County was directed by first-time director Francis Galluppi and its biggest cast member is arguably Jim Cummings, a popular indie director and actor himself known for Thunder Road and The Beta Test. He's joined by The House of the Devil's Jocelin Donahue and Supernatural's Sierra McCormick, amongst others.

People have compared The Last Stop in Yuma County to a Coen movie, so if you like those, it will definitely be worth getting onto Sky TV to watch it. You'll need one of Sky TV's two plans that include Sky Cinema.

These are Essential TV, Sky Cinema, a £25-per-month package which gets you Sky Cinema as well as Sky Atlantic, Netflix, Discovery Plus and a Sky Stream streaming dongle, or Ultimate TV, Sky Cinema, which is the same but also includes access to all of Sky TV's live TV channels. You can find more information in our Sky TV packages guide, and we've also got a post about Sky TV deals here.

That may be a lot of money just for one indie movie, but bear in mind that Sky Cinema has lots of other big American, Hollywood and international movies too. Other recent releases which were added in December 2024 include A Quiet Place: Day One, Wonka and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.