‘Snowpiercer’s Chelsea Harris set to become series regular for upcoming third season

Chelsea Harris has been upped to series regular for the upcoming third season of TNT’s sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer. Deadline broke the news today in an exclusive. Harris currently plays the recurring character Sykes in the current season. Sykes is a covert operative and right-hand advisor to Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford.

Snowpiercer is based on the novel and 2013 film, Snowpiercer. The series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs and is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The series follows humanity's remnants who inhabit a train that never stops moving with 1001 cars that circle the globe.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which also produced the movie. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Manson, who rewrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Derrickson and the movie’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Snowpiercer isn’t Chelsea Harris’s only gig. She will appear next in Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick, which is set to be released on July 2, 2021. Harris most recently landed a supporting role opposite Eliza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Michael Bay’s Ambulance for Netflix. Some of her past television credits include Designated Survivor, Station 19, Baby Daddy, Stalker, NCIS, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Snowpiercer airs weekly on TNT and Netflix worldwide. The entire first season is available to stream on HBO Max.