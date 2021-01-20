'Snowpiercer' — Everything you need to know about Season 2

Snowpiercer is arriving into our screens once again, as we follow the lives of those who inhabit the perpetually-moving train that has replaced civilization as we once knew it. It circles the globe with the only remaining survivors, as the world is now a frozen wasteland. Aboard this train, there's a massive class divide that causes power struggles, as those in the lower classes live in terrible conditions.

**The remainder of this post contains spoilers for Snowpiercer Season 1**

At the end of the first season, there's an uprising which sees Voice of the Train Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) handing over control of the train to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and the other rebels. But it turns out they had much bigger problems ahead. In dramatic scenes, another train named Big Alice docked behind Snowpiercer, revealing that the original architect of the train, Mr Wilford, is actually alive and Melanie had been lying this whole time. Now that Mr Wilford is back on the scene, he wastes no time in taking back control of Snowpiercer once more.

This has left fans on the edge of their seats wondering what the future holds for this ever-moving train, and the inhabitants of this strange frozen wasteland. If you need a full refresher, you can check out our Snowpiercer Season 1 recap.

When is 'Snowpiercer' Season 2 on TNT?

The second season of Snowpiercer will land on TNT on Monday 25th January with its first episode, "The Time of Two Engines". Following episodes will air on Thursdays. If you're interested in our first impressions, why not check out our first Snowpiercer season 2 review?

TNT is available on every major streaming platform, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is the plot of 'Snowpiercer' Season 2?

According to TNT, "In Season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. "

So, we'll get to learn a lot more about Mr Wilford (Sean Bean) in this series, and what the arrival of Big Alice means for the occupants of Snowpiercer.

How to watch 'Snowpiercer' Season 2 anywhere in the world

If you're not in your usual TNT viewing market and still want to watch Snowpiercer, a VPN might be just the thing you need. A VPN allows your network traffic to flow through a specific set of servers in a specific country. So if you want to watch TNT in the U.S., you can watch TNT in the U.S.

The only catch is you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your network traffic — encrypted and unencrypted alike — will be flowing through it. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Riverdale from anywhere in the world.View Deal

Who stars in 'Snowpiercer' Season 2?

Many familiar faces from Season 1 will be returning, and Sean Bean will be promoted to series regular after his dramatic entrance during the Season 1 finale.

Here's who we're expecting to see throughout Season 2...