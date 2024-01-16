Society of the Snow, Kevin Hart were the top Netflix movies of the week, January 8-14

Netflix subscribers have shown some eclectic taste in the early days of 2024, as evidenced by the most-watched movies on Netflix between January 8 and January 14, where the foreign-language Oscar hopeful Society of the Snow continued its strong run and the new Kevin Hart action comedy Lift got off to a good start.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 data that releases each Tuesday, Lift was the Netflix movie with the most views between January 8-14, at 32.8 million; the movie released on the streaming service on January 12. This despite less than stellar reviews for the movie (it has a 29% "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes ).

Lift was easily the most-viewed English-language movie on Netflix last week, with the next closest movie, Transporter 2 (possibly in anticipation of Jason Statham's new movie The Beekeeper), having 5.8 million views.

However, the second most-watched movie on Netflix from January 8-14 was Society of the Snow, which topped the non-English language movies streamed on Netflix last week and was second overall on the streaming service, just a little bit behind Lift with 28.1 million views.

This continued strong interest in Society of the Snow, which is Spain's pick for the Best International Oscar and is still in the running as part of the short list of qualified movies ahead of the Oscars' January 23 nominations, has made some history for Netflix. There have been 51 million views of Society of the Snow since it premiered on January 4, which already puts it at the No. 10 spot on the list of Netflix's most watched non-English language movies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Society of the Snow is just 1.1 million views away from surpassing 2022's All Quiet on the Western Front to move up to No. 9. With views from a movie's first 91 days on Netflix being the determining factor it still has plenty of time to move up the list (currently, Trolls is the most-watched non-English language movie on Netflix, with 103 million views).

Both movies are streaming exclusively on Netflix, so you do need a Netflix subscription if you want to watch them.

The other big winner from Netflix last week was Fool Me Once, which was by far and away the most viewed English-language TV show on the streaming service with 23.9 million views in its second week. Other new series The Brothers Sun was second with 6.9 million views.