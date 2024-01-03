The Brothers Sun: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh series

What happens when you find out that your mom isn't who you think she is? In The Brothers Sun, a young man is shocked to discover that his family is the head of a Taiwanese triad and assassins are coming for them. That's the story behind The Brothers Sun, an action comedy coming to Netflix.

The series comes from showrunner Brad Falchuk (Glee, Pose, 9-1-1), in his first solo project that's part of his first-look deal with Netflix. The series was created by Bryon Wu (The Getaway), who also serves as co-showrunner as well as a series writer.

Here's everything we know about The Brothers Sun.

All eight episodes of The Brothers Sun are available to stream in the US and UK beginning Thursday, January 4, on Netflix.

The Brothers Sun plot

Here's the synopsis of The Brothers Sun from Netflix:

"Blood runs in the family. When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles and Bruce must figure out what brotherhood and family truly means before someone takes them out."

The Brothers Sun cast

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh stars as Eileen "Mama" Sun. The multitalented multi-hyphenate is tied to a number of projects at the moment, not the least of which include the Avatar sequels, where she reprises her role as Dr. Karina Mogue, as well as Star Trek: Section 31, where she once again plays fan-favorite Philippa Georgiou, a character she originated in Star Trek: Discovery. Yeoh won an Oscar for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She's also known for A Haunting in Venice, American Born Chinese and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Justin Chien plays the eldest son Charles Sun. Chien is known for his work in Continuum, Fine China and Endless Yesterdays.

Sam Song Li is the youngest son Bruce. He's known for his roles in Take the Night and Women is Losers, as well as appearances in The Offer, Home Economics, Better Call Saul and Never Have I Ever.

The Brothers Sun trailer

Take a look at the high-action and high-humor trailer for The Brothers Sun below:

How to watch The Brothers Sun

The Brothers Sun is a Netflix-exclusive series and will only be available to watch on the streaming platform. If you're not already a member, there are several subscription plans available.