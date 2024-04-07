Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight premieres on CNN tonight

Two decades ago, the Space Shuttle Columbia had its final flight in February 2003 when the orbiter shockingly disintegrated upon re-entering the atmosphere after a 16-day scientific mission, resulting in the tragic loss of its seven-person crew. Now CNN is exploring exactly what happened aboard the shuttle during that final mission in an immersive four-part docuseries, premiering tonight, April 7.

Debuting with two hourlong editions tonight at 9pm Eastern on CNN—the final two installments will air next Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET—Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight will chronicle the 2003 Space Shuttle disaster via exclusive interviews from NASA scientists, journalists who covered the story on the ground and family members of the shuttle's crew, as well as never-before-broadcast footage shot by the astronauts themselves inside the orbiter.

"Across four episodes, the story of the ticking-clock of Columbia’s final mission is told in dramatic detail, beginning months before the troubled launch, unfolding across the sixteen days in orbit, and concluding with the investigation into the tragic loss of the seven astronauts’ lives," said CNN in a press release. "The series paints an intimate portrait of the women and men onboard and uncovers in forensic detail the trail of events and missed opportunities that ultimately led to disaster."

“This chapter in the Space Shuttle Program captured the nation’s attention and is equally as captivating in the retelling, with storytelling fueled by those who lived it firsthand and newly revealed footage from the NASA archive,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent, CNN Originals, and Creative Development for CNN Worldwide. “Our viewers have long been fascinated by stories of space exploration and this series is a strong example of the CNN Original Series team’s distinctive talent for providing a fresh perspective on historical moments.”

If you have access to CNN, then you can watch Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight. The cable news network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, as well as live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. It will also be available to pay-TV subscribers on CNN.com and CNN connected TV and mobile apps beginning on Monday, April 8.

Check out the trailer for Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight before tuning in to the docuseries tonight on CNN.