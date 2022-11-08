Spencer and Olivia leave All American fans heartbroken after Grace’s wedding
With one simple statement, Olivia takes a hammer to the dreams viewers had for the couple.
Wedding bells were ringing on the All American season 5 episode, "Turn Down for What," as viewers saw Spencer’s mom Grace (Karimah Westbrook) finally tied the knot with D'Angelo (Lamon Archey). While their nuptials were certainly the main storyline of the episode, it was the underlying tension between Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that captivated the audience.
Despite the couple calling it quits in the season 5 premiere, fans have been holding out hope that Spencer and Olivia would realize that their love was just too strong to ignore for a news story and football. Considering the obstacles the two had to overcome in the past to be together, including a gunshot wound and addiction, it just made sense that it wouldn’t take long before the pair reunited.
Fans were given a glimmer of hope on the night before the wedding. After a classic "vortex-friends" game night that ended in disaster when Coop (Bre-Z) annoyingly spilled the beans about Spencer going on a date, he goes to speak with Olivia at the Baker house.
As the two are cleaning up she says, "I guess I didn’t realize you were going to move on quite so fast." He then stresses that he isn’t with anyone seriously. And just like that, the two get hot and heavy in the Baker kitchen. It seemed like the couple was back in action.
Unfortunately, the "Spelivia" train came to a screeching halt at the wedding reception. When Spencer goes up to Olivia wanting to talk about what happened between them the night before, Olivia pretty much shuts down the conversation. In fact, she crushes him and the All American audience when she states:
"I think we both know what that was — closure."
Talk about a tough blow. Spencer’s face said it all.
Only Olivia makes him cry ☹️ pic.twitter.com/CPXXNRLQ2BNovember 8, 2022
Spencer and Olivia fans left heartbroken after the couple brings closure to their relationship
We’d venture to say many viewers aren’t that happy with show writers and producers at the moment, as Spencer and Olivia’s love story is quite popular. Check out what fans are saying on Twitter.
"We both know what that was, closure"#AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/UJbzIzLD32November 8, 2022
CLOSURE TF YOU MEAN BY THAT #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/fxgq9yAq5sNovember 8, 2022
Liars #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/acJQul3H2cNovember 8, 2022
#AllAmericanCLOSURE!!!!!???? pic.twitter.com/MpQCvyomXRNovember 8, 2022
CLOSURE ???#AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/ALBZNbLScCNovember 8, 2022
crying bc spencer really started the episode acting like he got this whole single spencer down just to end up in tears when olivia said they're not getting back together and to keep that going... like got him. stop the cap. you don't want to be in these streets! #allamerican pic.twitter.com/6mR4w9DpbJNovember 8, 2022
they could’ve at least said “ one last dance “#AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/yyv4S8ahfyNovember 8, 2022
My babies 🥹 #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/Xud19qA5qLNovember 8, 2022
All American episodes air on Mondays at 8 pm on The CW.
