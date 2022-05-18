Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae teases 'great story' for season 2

Squid Game will return for another round following the huge global success of the first series and the show's lead has said he has faith there'll be a 'great story'.

Squid Game season 1 saw a record number of Netflix subscribers tuning in and with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, the series ended up being the most-watched program Netflix had ever produced.

Due to its overwhelming success, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed there would be a Squid Game season 2 and now fans everywhere are waiting patiently to find out what's in store.

While we don't have an official plot just yet, Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role of Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) has spoken about the future of the series. His character was eventually crowned the winner at the end of the horrifying games, but instead of boarding a plane to see his daughter, he turned around and headed back to confront the people who put him there.

This is where series one ends, and hopefully the second one will be just as thrilling. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Jung-jae said: "I'm in constant and continuous talks with the production company about season 2, but I try not to talk to the director too much."

He added: "The creative process is really intense for him [creator Hwang Dong-hyuk], and now with the added pressure of the show's global success, I know he must be going through such a hard time."

Seong Gi-hun won the jackpot in Squid Game season 1, but the consequences were horrifying... (Image credit: netflix)

Lee Jung-jae concluded by saying: "So I don't want to be another factor adding to the pain of the creative process, which I know so well from my own writing experience.

"But I have total faith that he will write a great story for season 2, and I wait in anticipation with everyone else."

Since the success of this series, there's been some interest around K-Drama and there are plenty of Korean dramas on Netflix for people to enjoy while you wait for the next installment of the Squid Game saga.

The Squid Game cast and crew have been busy too, as Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased his new project, and Lee Jung-jae is directing an upcoming film as well.

When asked about his inspiration for the new film, he added to The Hollywood Reporter: "I began with an initial draft of a scenario written by another writer. I was really inspired when I first read it and I liked the concept of the story a lot.

"I thought if we could develop it further, we could turn it into a really interesting film."

Squid Game is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.