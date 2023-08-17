Steve Carrell, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock animated movies on Netflix are dominating the top 10

The kids (or maybe the kids at heart) are making their presence known on Netflix in recent days, as a number of animated movies on Netflix have stacked the US streamer's daily Top 10 list as of late. Steve Carrell's Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, Jerry Seinfeld's Bee Movie and Chris Rock and Ben Stiller's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted have occupied four of the Netflix Top 10 spots for most of the week of August 14.

As of August 17, the four movies rank third (Despicable Me 2), fourth (Despicable Me), eighth (Bee Movie) and ninth (Madagascar 3) on the Top 10 list. Both Despicable Me movies and Bee Movie have been hanging around on the list a lot longer than that though.

Since at least August 8, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Bee Movie have been in the daily Netflix Top 10 for US subscribers. The highest that each movie reached on the daily top 10 list since then has been second for Despicable Me 2, fourth for Despicable Me and fifth for Bee Movie. Despicable Me 2 even made it onto the global Netflix Top 10 list for the week of August 7-13, with 4.8 million views.

Madagascar 3 first popped up on the list on August 15, with its highest point so far being eighth on August 16.

The most popular movie on Netflix for US subscribers over this same time has been the Gal Gadot Netflix original movie Heart of Stone. As of August 17, the daily Netflix Top 10 list is rounded out by The Pope's Exorcist, Untold: Johnny Football, Untold: Hall of Shame, Safe and River Wild.

Despicable Me is a 2010 animated movie that sees Steve Carrell voice the criminal mastermind Gru, who attempts to use a trio of orphan girls as part of his next scheme, but soon finds that they may be changing his villainous ways. Its sequel, Despicable Me 2, was released in 2013. Both movies are "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, were box office hits and helped spawn another franchise, the Minion animated movies.

2007's Bee Movie is the lone movie that Jerry Seinfeld has written in his career and also features him lending his voice along with Renee Zellweger, Matthew Broderick and more. The movie follows Seinfeld's Barry B. Benson who discovers life outside the hive with the help of a human florist. Bee Movie was not overly well-received, earning a "Rotten" 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted is the third and final movie in the direct Madagascar storyline (The Penguins of Madagascar is a spinoff of the animated trilogy). It sees Stiller's Alex, Rock's Marty, Jada Pinkett Smith's Gloria and David Schwimmer's Melman join a circus traveling across Europe as they attempt to get back to New York. The series ended on a strong note, as Madagascar 3 is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix is the only place to stream all four movies in the US (and also the best Netflix shows right now), though they are also available via digital on-demand. In the UK, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Madagascar 3 are on Sky's streaming service, while Bee Movie is on Prime Video.