Stranger Things fans threaten to cancel Netflix if Steve dies

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 has arrived and fans are threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions if anything happens to their favorite character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

When Steve Harrington was first introduced back in Stranger Things season 1, he was a popular boy in school with a mean personality, but over time his character developed and he began to see the errors of his ways, going on to help Hawkins after creatures from the Upside Down began to emerge.

With Stranger Things season 4 in full swing, Steve's a major part of the group and helps out where he can, even developing an unlikely friendship with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) along the way.

It turns out fans have very strong thoughts about his fate, with many taking to Twitter to say they'll give up Netflix if he's killed off in upcoming episodes, with one saying his character development was too strong for him to go down yet.

Steve is among those helping Hawkins as they face their most terrifying adversary yet, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a sadistic creature that delights in tormenting his victims and will stop at nothing to ensure his chaotic reign continues.

Everyone's in a very vulnerable position now that the epic conclusion has dropped on Netflix, with the Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 finale clocking in at a feature-length 2hrs and 20 mins.

If Steve harrington dies , I'm gonna cry for months. I'm gonna cancel my subscription. I'm gonna hunt the duffer brothers down. I'm gonna scream. I'm never gonna watch st again. @netflix @Stranger_ThingsJuly 1, 2022 See more

Hey @netflix , if steve Harrington dies in the season finale of stranger things, I will fully cancel my subscription 🫶June 30, 2022 See more

If we lose Steve Harrington tomorrow. I’m completely done. I will cancel my Netflix subscription. #StrangerThingsJune 30, 2022 See more

Ready to cancel my Netflix subscription and throw hands if a single hair on Steve Harrington’s gorgeous head gets touchedJune 28, 2022 See more

if they kill off steve harrington i’m seriously gonna cancel my netflix subscription, his character development is too chefs kiss for him to just dieJuly 1, 2022 See more

the minute steve harrington dies is the minute i cancel my netflix subscriptionJune 22, 2022 See more

You'll have to tune in to see what happens to Steve and the gang but it's clear that fans will not be happy if anything bad happens to the beloved character. Even Netflix themselves seem to agree, unveiling a billboard that reads "Protect Steve" ahead of the volume 2 drop.

AT ALL COSTS!!! pic.twitter.com/qabjmpy0y1June 29, 2022 See more

Even after Stranger Things season 4 concludes, we know that Stranger Things season 5 is on its way so characters will have to survive the fifth and final instalment of the series, meaning we're not out of the woods yet!

Series creators have said "the end is in sight" and that he and the Duffer brothers have a plan for the endgame, so it will officially end after one more round. Will Steve make it to the end?

Stranger Things is available to watch exclusively on Netflix.