Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn trades his 'axe' for a sword in Gladiator 2

From the Upside Down to ancient Rome, Stranger Things season 4 breakout Joseph Quinn has found his next role, the expected blockbuster sequel Gladiator 2. But that's not all, Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in the original Gladiator, has also joined the movie, per Deadline (opens in new tab).

Gladiator 2 (though Deadline notes that may not be the official name of the movie, referring to it as "the untitled pic for Paramount") is the long-awaited sequel for the Best Picture-winning Gladiator from Ridley Scott that starred Russell Crowe as a former general turned into a gladiator as he sought vengeance against the Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Neither Crowe or Phoenix are returning for the sequel (spoiler alert to a 20-year-old movie, both their characters died), but Scott is back to direct and is amassing an impressive new cast for the follow-up story.

The story is set to take place years after the events of the first movie and follows Lucilla's son Lucius, set to be played by Paul Mescal. While specific plot details have not been shared, based on character details shared, the story may revolve around a period in Roman history where there were two emperors meant to share power but who unsurprisingly ended up fighting each other over it.

Quinn looks to be playing one of those rulers, Emperor Caracalla. The other, Emperor Geta, is being played by The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan. Denzel Washington has also been confirmed as part of the cast, though details on his role are being kept under wraps. As of right now, Nielsen is the only original Gladiator cast member set to reprise their role.

Quinn became a household name playing Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things, but he has also starred in Small Axe, the HBO miniseries Catherine the Great and the 2018 movie Overlord. He also is going to star in the upcoming movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

Outside of Gladiator, Nielsen is best known for playing Hippolyta in the Wonder Woman movies, as well as starring in I Am the Night, The Following and One Hour Photo.

Gladiator 2, or whatever it ends up being called, has a scheduled release date of November 22, 2024.