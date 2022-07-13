Stranger Things star set to direct new horror-comedy film

Stranger Things really dialled up the horror for season 4 and it seems like actor Finn Wolfhard is keen to explore the genre more as he's gearing up to direct his first horror-comedy feature film.

The film is called Hell of a Summer and will see both Finn and his co-director Billy Bryk starring in the project, which will be produced by 30West.

This isn't the first time Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk have teamed up, as the duo starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife together and are now working together behind the camera to bring a new horror-comedy film to life.

In a statement confirming the news, Finn Wolfhard said: "I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."

We don't know much about the film just yet but the title suggests it will be set in the summer months, so could reference a holiday or a break from high school where all hell breaks loose.

Finn is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, where he's played the friend of Will Byers ever since season 1 when they first started discovering things about the Upside Down and the eerie goings on.

Finn Wolfhard is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. (Image credit: Netflix)

Since then his character has come a long way and by the events of Stranger Things season 4, he's developed a romance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and is currently helping the gang take down Vecna, who may be Hawkins' most terrifying villain yet.

Previously, Finn told CBC Listen that Stranger Things season 4 was the "darkest season" to date, so it will be interesting to see if his work with the Duffer Brothers has influenced his new horror film in any way.

Speaking to the station, he said: "Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ — exploding rats and everything. But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made]."

He added at the time: "Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder — and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it."

The release date for Hell of a Summer is yet to be announced but we'll keep you updated when that changes.