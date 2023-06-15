Strictly and Love Island stars join the Celebrity MasterChef line-up

Celebrity MasterChef has confirmed the line-up for 2023 and there are some great stars taking part including a Strictly Come Dancing professional and a former Love Island star.

Last year, TV presenter Lisa Snowdon lifted the coveted MasterChef trophy and now there's a new group of celebrities hoping to follow in her footsteps and impress both judges and viewers at home.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: "It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace. The series goes from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint."

The new line-up features Love Island star Luca Bish and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell, alongside The Inbetweeners legend James Buckley and reality star Dani Dyer.

Elsewhere, TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, entertainer Dave Benson Phillip, broadcaster Terry Christian and comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Shazia Mirza, as well as pop star Jamelia and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh are all part of the line-up too.

Dianne Buswell is waltzing into the MasterChef kitchen. (Image credit: BBC)

The full line-up features 20 famous faces all confirmed to be taking part this year. But there can only be one winner and there'll be plenty of tough culinary challenges to look forward to as each of these celebrities are put through their paces.

Here is the full line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2023...

Sam Fox

Shazia Mirza

Terry Christian

Luca Bish

Richie Anderson

Marcus Brigstocke

Max George

Remi Burgz

Michael Praed

James Buckley

Mica Ven

Dianne Buswell

Locksmith

Amy Walsh

Dani Dyer

Dave Benson Phillips

Allan Pineda Lindo (Apl.de.Ap)

Jamelia

Wynne Evans

Cheryl Hole

Speaking about the anticipated return of Celebrity MasterChef, Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, added: "This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!"

We don't have a confirmed release date yet but we do know that it will start in the summer and air for six weeks, giving fans plenty of entertainment in its usual nightly slots as everyone competes to try and cook their way to victory.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One. Episodes are available on demand via iPlayer.